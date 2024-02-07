Clarion’s Connor Cary Named PSAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. – The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) announced their weekly swimming award winners on Tuesday, with Clarion’s Connor Cary earning PSAC Men’s Swimming Athlete of the Week honors for February 6.

Cary competed in the final dual of his collegiate career this past weekend, winning one individual event and helping a relay team win another in a dual against St. Bonaventure hosted by Duquesne. In the 50 Fly, Cary edged out Sam Matthews, touching the wall 22.37, just .02 seconds ahead of his opposition to clinch the win. He was also part of the 200 Free Relay team that included Gavin Guckavan, Mason Peck, and Austin Prokopec which closed the meet with a win, touching the wall in 1:25.12. That was nearly a half-second faster than the Bonnies’ leading unit.

With the dual season behind them, the Golden Eagles will head to the 2024 PSAC Swimming Championships next week in Carlisle, Pa.

