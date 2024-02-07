Featured Local Job: Deputy Sheriff in Clarion County

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Deputy Sheriff.

POSITION: Deputy Sheriff

Non-exempt, Full-Time

DEPARTMENT: Sheriff’s Office

PAY GRADE: $14.75 starting rate, $15.25 upon completion of probation.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To carry out duties and responsibilities of the Sheriff’s office by assisting in civil, criminal, and public

service law enforcement, acting under the direct orders of the Sheriff or Chief Deputy Sheriff.

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

