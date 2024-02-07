George A. Saye, 85, of Parker, passed away Saturday evening at his residence following an extended illness.

Born in Argentine, Butler County, Pa. on Feb. 22, 1938, he was the son of the late Acie R. and Cynthia Morgan Saye.

He graduated in 1956 from Northern Butler County School District (now Moniteau), and then served in the U.S. Army Reserves from 1956 to 1964.

George was a member of Parker United Methodist Church (now Journey of Faith) and served as a trustee for a period of time.

He retired from the former Indespec at Petrolia in 2000 after thirty-one years of service.

He was a skilled machinist at retirement.

Mr. Saye was an avid student of the history of primitive rifles (from muskets on) of all sorts as well as contemporary weaponry.

He took great pride in the constant care of the beautiful property he and his wife owned at the top of the hill at Parker.

Many locals and passersby would refer to the beauty as better than a golf course or country club.

He is survived by his wife Arlene Wyant Saye; two daughters: Cindy Saye of Valencia and Darla (Todd) Weist of Butler; one son: Steven Saye of Parker, and several grand and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers and five sisters.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday at H. Jack Buzard Funeral Home, 201 So. Wayne Ave., Parker, and where funeral services will be held Friday at 11:00 AM.

He will then be laid to rest at Parker Presbyterian Cemetery.

