Geraldine I. Taylor, 91, of Oil City, passed away peacefully, Friday, February 2, 2024, at Oakwood Heights Village in Oil City.

Born September 9, 1932 she was a daughter to the late Francis and Mary Corliss Kibbe.

On May 15, 1965 Geraldine married the late Donald C. Taylor, who preceded her in death on November 18, 2016.

Mrs. Taylor loved to garden, in her later years she could be caught with her walker outside gardening on the farm.

Geraldine raised over 1500 chickens each year, which she loved.

She could care for any wound someone had, even her own children and grandchildren trusted her advice more than a doctor.

She also enjoyed painting, drawing, and sewing.

Mrs. Taylor was well versed in homemaking and could even make her own wine.

Along with working on the farm she also worked at the Tionesta Jail.

She is survived by her children, Barb Schmidt and her husband Lance, Donald Scott Taylor, Jr., David Taylor and his wife Christina. 6 grandchildren, Kate Beach, Scottie Taylor, Brittney Heath and her husband Matthew, David Taylor Jr. and his wife Brittney, Jacob Miller and his fiance Kylee Gonzalez, and Robert Miller. 6 great grandchildren, Addaline Taylor, Brylee Taylor, Eleanor Taylor, Cayde Miller, Croix Miller, and Lane Miller.

Along with her parents, Francis and Mary, she is preceded in death by her 5 siblings, Carol, Barb, Lester, Donny, and Marion.

Per Geraldine’s wishes there will be no viewing or services.

Interment will be in Heckathorn Cemetery.

The Reinsel Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.