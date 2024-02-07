Local Man Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Porter Township

PORTER TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Frontier, Ford Explorer, and Chevrolet Equinox is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

The collision occurred on Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County, on February 5, 2024, around 3:50 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, identified as Todd Doverspike, 52, of Mayport, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital. The passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

According to the report from Trooper Sean Floor, Doverspike was traveling south on Olean Trail and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection with State Route 861. As he attempted to make a left turn, he pulled out in front of the Ford Explorer, driven by Margie Bowser, 77, of New Bethlehem, causing her to hit his vehicle.

In the aftermath of the collision, Doverspike’s vehicle did a 180-degree turn and proceeded into the westbound lane, where it struck the Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jeffrey Aites, 56, of Rimersburg. Aites and his passenger, Jane Aites, were not injured in the accident.

Doverspike was charged with violating stop signs and yield signs. The Nissan Frontier and Chevrolet Equinox received disabling damage and required a tow, while the Ford Explorer received moderate damage but was able to leave the scene.

