 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Local Man Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash in Porter Township

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

police-lights-october23PORTER TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A multi-vehicle crash involving a Nissan Frontier, Ford Explorer, and Chevrolet Equinox is currently under investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police (PSP).

The collision occurred on Route 861 in Porter Township, Clarion County, on February 5, 2024, around 3:50 p.m.

The driver of the Nissan Frontier, identified as Todd Doverspike, 52, of Mayport, sustained minor injuries and was transported to Clarion Hospital. The passengers in the vehicle were not injured.

According to the report from Trooper Sean Floor, Doverspike was traveling south on Olean Trail and stopped for a stop sign at the intersection with State Route 861. As he attempted to make a left turn, he pulled out in front of the Ford Explorer, driven by Margie Bowser, 77, of New Bethlehem, causing her to hit his vehicle.

In the aftermath of the collision, Doverspike’s vehicle did a 180-degree turn and proceeded into the westbound lane, where it struck the Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Jeffrey Aites, 56, of Rimersburg. Aites and his passenger, Jane Aites, were not injured in the accident.

Doverspike was charged with violating stop signs and yield signs. The Nissan Frontier and Chevrolet Equinox received disabling damage and required a tow, while the Ford Explorer received moderate damage but was able to leave the scene.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.