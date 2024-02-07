Marsha Kay Rodgers, daughter of Violet and Hudson Rifenberrick, born May 20, 1950 in Fisher, PA, passed away February 5, 2024 following a brief illness.

She was a woman of faith, and is at rest with the Lord.

Marsha graduated from Clarion Limestone in 1968.

She loved fishing, gardening, baking, camping and boating.

She also loved cooking, playing cards and spending time with her 14 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

She is survived by her mother, Violet Rifenberrick; her sister Betty (Pete) Budde; brother Jim (Kathleen) Ion; daughters Tami Sibble, Tracy Eakin; son Richard (Juanita) Hale; and her special friends Robin and Judy.

Marsha was preceded in death by her late husband Jack L. Rodgers as well as her daughter Amy Jo Chaney and her dog, Lucky.

Friends and family will be received from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, February 9, 2024 at the Goble Funeral Home: 330 Wood St., Clarion, PA 16214.

A funeral service will be held in the funeral home at 6pm with Jim Porter officiating.

Friends and family may send online condolences, order flowers and memorials, and obtain additional information by visiting www.goblefh.net.

