Police: Fight in Clarion Escalates to Biting Attack; Local Woman Charged



CLARION TWP., Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion woman is facing assault charges after a fight that allegedly culminated in her biting the victim’s shin.

Court Records show that Clarion-based State Police filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Shakia Nida McCray, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office on January 4, 2024.

According to the criminal complaint, State Trooper Joshua McGinnis reported on November 19, 2023 at approximately 5:51 p.m., a known female was outside her residence speaking to a known male who lived in the same complex at Robinwood Drive in Clarion Township. The woman was attempting to unlock her door when Shakia McCray approached, and they both started yelling at each other.

McCray allegedly punched the woman with a closed fist in the nose and left eye multiple times, the complaint states.

McCray then physically threw the woman to the ground where she grabbed her hair and bit her on her left shin, the complaint continues.

According to the complaint, once on the scene, Trooper McGinnis observed the victim’s swollen left eye, fresh red marks and bruising on the victim’s face and hairline, a bloody nose, and a bite mark on the victim’s left shin.

The victim was transported via ambulance to Clarion Hospital where she was treated for a nasal bone fracture, a concussion, and a human bite, the complaint notes.

According to court records, McCray was arraigned at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, February 5, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday, February 13, at 10:15 a.m., with Judge Schill presiding.

McCray is currently free on $10,000.00 unsecured bail.

