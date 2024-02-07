Proper Grant Provides Swimming Lessons for Forest Area Students

FOREST COUNTY, Pa. – Third and fourth graders at West Forest Elementary School have received a Proper Grant for swimming lessons.

(Pictured from the right are: Charlotte Foley, Tony Foley, Raylan Bell, Summer Ellenberger, Harley Brady, Hope Daugherty, Brooklyn Martin, Leo Rivera, Maddox Druckemiller, and Aspen Ellenberger. The two adults pictured are: (left) Jennifer Kissell-McClellan, aquatics director of the Oil City YMCA, and (right) Mrs. Leann Sharrar, West Forest Elementary teacher.)

They traveled to the Oil City YMCA, last Friday, January 26th, for their first lesson. They will continue to go each Friday for the month of February.

The students were very nervous about their first lesson, but by the end of the trip, they were looking forward to returning next week.

