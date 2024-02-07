SPONSORED: Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier Answers Your Questions: Does Laser Hair Removal Really Work?
CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier, owner of Simply Skin Medical Spa, submitted the following article on “Does Laser Hair Removal Really Work?”
Unwanted hair is a common problem for both women and men, and in the past has been dealt with in ways that were only effective for short-term control of hair growth, until the entrance of Laser Hair Removal.
Simply Skin Med Spa and Laser Center has been performing Laser Hair Removal for 20 years and has advanced our lasers to the best technology available.
Laser Hair Removal, referred to as permanent hair reduction, is a medical procedure that uses a concentrated beam of light to be absorbed by the pigment in the base of the hair follicle. The light is converted to heat which damages the hair follicle and inhibits future hair growth.
Because pigment or melanin in the hair follicle is the target of the laser, the darker and the denser the hair, the more effective the procedure, whereas, fine and light-colored hair have been more reflective rather than absorptive of laser light and more challenging to get rid of.
The laser should only damage the hair follicle and not the skin around it, and only with advances in technology are we not able to perform hair removal in skin of color, or suntanned skin.
Laser hair removal has also been less effective for light-colored hair, such as blond, red, and gray, however, technology is making advances in destroying the hair follicles in these lighter colors.
Hair grows in 3 phases, and the active phase or anagen is the only time that there is pigment in the hair follicle and the only time the laser is effective in destroying the hair follicle.
In order to kill hair follicles several treatments will be necessary during different intervals of growth. Certain areas grow hair or cycle into this anagen phase more quickly than others, such as the upper lip grows more quickly than the underarms, or a back, so the interval between treatments varies depending on the location.
>We recommend a series of 5-7 treatments, spaced at least 6 weeks apart, to achieve the best results.
There are several things we advise in order to assist with your success.
- Stay out of the sun before and after treatment. The lighter the skin, and the darker the hair, the more effective the treatment.
- Avoid creams that darken your skin such as sunless tanners before and during your treatments.
- Avoid other hair removal methods such as plucking, waxing, or using depilatory creams, all of which prolong the dormant hair phase and lessen the efficacy of the laser treatment. These need to be avoided at least 4 weeks before and during treatments.
- Shaving the hair before the treatment is necessary, as we want the light beam to hit the hair follicle below the skin, rather than the hair above the skin which could create a burn.
Hairs do not fall out immediately, and takes days to weeks to notice a difference in hair lessening. At times hair regrows finer and lighter, and will require additional treatments to resolve.
You have the ability to grow more hair, especially in men due to testosterone, or women with certain hormonal imbalances such as polycystic ovarian syndrome, and menopause, and lifetime maintenance treatments can be necessary.
After treatment, you may be red and have little bumps from inflamed follicles for a couple of hours, but resolves readily.
The medical devices in a physician’s office are very effective at removal whereas the devices sold for home use are cosmetic, are not medical, and therefore may show minimal and temporary reduction but not permanent.
Simply Skin Med Spa and Laser Center uses Clarity II, the fastest, least painful, and most effective device on the market. Our laser uses 2 different laser energies to effectively remove hair even in those with skin of color, and removes the lighter finer hairs that other lasers can’t match.
We treat women and men for unwanted facial hair nearly anywhere on the body, such as face, underarms, bikini, back, neck, and legs.
Never having to shave can prevent razor burn, ingrown hairs, and chronic folliculitis that we usually see in the bikini, and beard areas.
Eliminating facial hair in women can improve appearance and self-confidence.
Resolving excessive or undesired hair growth in any individual can be life-changing.
ABOUT DR. CYNTHIA HOFFMEIER
Dr. Cynthia Hoffmeier is the owner of Simply Skin Med Spa in Clarion and has been providing our area with expertise in skincare for 25 years. She is the first physician in the area to specialize in aesthetic skincare and non-invasive laser therapies for the improvement and maintenance of healthy skin.
She is committed to keeping abreast of the latest developments in cosmetic rejuvenation and trains with renowned physicians across the United States to offer the most effective options for skin health and appearance.
Simply Skin offers professional-grade skin care, Botox, Juvéderm, multiple laser services, Coolsculpting, massage services, and spa treatments.
