SPONSORED: Master-Level Therapist Position Available at MHY Family Services
MHY Family Services has a Master-Level Clinical Mental Health Therapist position available in the Clarion, Forest, and Warren areas.
Are you looking for a position where you can make a difference? MHY Family Services launched a brand new Multisystemic (MST) Adaptation Program in the area and they are looking for a passionate therapist to join their team.
What does MHY offer?
- A high degree of autonomy in your work schedule – this leads to a strong work/life balance!
- This opportunity allows therapists to have a hybrid work schedule – where all paperwork can be done from home – but if you like offices, they have office space available!
- Unlike other jobs in the field, they have small teams and small caseloads which allows teams to do quality work.
- They are a non-profit agency with a family-oriented culture.
- They provide licensure supervisor which is valued at $500 a month – You don’t pay for it, it’s free!
- You will have growth opportunities – MHY’s Community Teams have grown 140% in the last year.
- Leadership Coaching, professional development, and a tuition reimbursement program help you continue learning throughout your career.
What are they looking for?
- Masters Degree level candidates with an entrepreneurial and proactive spirit.
- Clinicians invested in evidence-based practices.
- Individuals with a strong work ethic and initiative.
- Innovators in the mental health field invested in creating systemic change.
Why MHY Family Services?
MHY Family Services is an organization that you can be proud to be a part of, where you will be coached, challenged, and empowered to grow as a person and a professional. MHY Family Services (MHY) is over 140 years old and a non-profit organization that provides support and services through educational and community-based programming all over Pennsylvania, primarily in Western PA.
MHY strives to meet the changing needs of at-risk youth and their families through a practical and holistic approach to treatment. Youth and families have the opportunity to learn skills that help them manage and cope with trauma-based issues and to re-engage with home, school, and community.
APPLY NOW and become a part of the supportive and dynamic culture at MHY Family Services!
For more information about MHY Family Services visit https://mhyfamilyservices.org/.
