 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Penn State DuBois to Host THON Send-Off Dinner & Hair Auction Tonight

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

2024 01 26 - THON 2024 Dancers Announcement - Hero (1)DUBOIS, Pa. — Join Penn State DuBois tonight, Wednesday, February 7, for the THON Spaghetti Send-Off Dinner and Hair Auction benefiting pediatric cancer.

(Pictured above: From left, Penn State DuBois students Abigail Morgo, Madee Finalle, Rachel Allegretto, and Ella Wilson will represent the campus at THON 2024.)

The event will be held at Hiller Student Union. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.

8 people will be auctioning off their hair to help raise money for pediatric cancer.

Register for the dinner and event here: https://form.jotform.com/203355511885053

Historically, the community has helped the Penn State Dubois campus consistently be in the top 10 for funds raised university-wide. Penn State Dubois would love to continue this tradition and show their community pride!

Make a difference in the life of a child today!

For more information visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/918200336409856

Penn_State_DuBois_logo.svg


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.