Penn State DuBois to Host THON Send-Off Dinner & Hair Auction Tonight
DUBOIS, Pa. — Join Penn State DuBois tonight, Wednesday, February 7, for the THON Spaghetti Send-Off Dinner and Hair Auction benefiting pediatric cancer.
(Pictured above: From left, Penn State DuBois students Abigail Morgo, Madee Finalle, Rachel Allegretto, and Ella Wilson will represent the campus at THON 2024.)
The event will be held at Hiller Student Union. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the program begins at 6:00 p.m.
8 people will be auctioning off their hair to help raise money for pediatric cancer.
Register for the dinner and event here: https://form.jotform.com/203355511885053
Historically, the community has helped the Penn State Dubois campus consistently be in the top 10 for funds raised university-wide. Penn State Dubois would love to continue this tradition and show their community pride!
Make a difference in the life of a child today!
For more information visit the Facebook event: https://www.facebook.com/events/918200336409856
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.