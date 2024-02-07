 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Upcoming EYT Schedule Jam-Packed with Local High School Sports Action

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Owen Krepps

eyt-sports-networkCLARION Pa. (EYT)- EYT Media has you covered with the push to the playoffs in local high school sports.

All broadcasts will be available on exploreClarion.com and the exploreClarion YouTube channel.

Wednesday, February 7: Union Boys Basketball vs Redbank Valley – 7:30 p.m.

The Knights will take on the Bulldogs in a late-season basketball contest at Union High School.

Thursday, February 8: Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show with Special Guest Dave Eggleton – 7 p.m.

Central Clarion Wildcats head football coach Dave Eggleton will join the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show live from the Haskell House in Clarion.

Saturday, February 10: Redbank Valley vs Clarion Area Boys Basketball – 7:30 p.m.

After Redbank Valley took the first meeting of the season series, the Bobcats travel to New Bethlehem for revenge in a game that should be nothing less than entertaining.

Tuesday, February 13: Redbank Valley vs Curwensville Girls Wrestling – 7 p.m.

Join us for our first ever high school girls wrestling broadcast as Redbank Valley takes on Curwensville at Redbank Valley High School.

Wednesday, February 14: Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show with Special Guests Ed Baumcratz and Roger Walter – 7 p.m.

With the KSAC Playoffs around the corner, the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show has been moved to a Wednesday. Join us as we talk basketball with Ed Baumcratz and Roger Walter.

Thursday, February 15: KSAC Girls Basketball playoff coverage – 6 p.m.

The KSAC girls basketball playoffs will begin at Clarion University with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds facing off at 6 p.m. followed by the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, February 16: KSAC Boys Basketball playoff coverage – 6 p.m.

The KSAC boys basketball playoffs will begin at Clarion University with the No. 2 and No. 3 seeds facing off at 6 p.m. followed by the No. 4 and No. 1 seeds at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 17: KSAC Championships coverage – TBA

The KSAC basketball championships will be decided with the winners from Thursday and Friday’s competitions facing off in the championship games at Clarion University.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags: , ,

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.