State Police Calls: 22-Year-Old Woman Accused of Harassment; Year-Long Search for Stolen Tanker Trailer Continues

22-Year-Old Woman Accused of Harassment

A physical harassment incident involving two women took place in Hickory Township, Forest County, according to a report from the Pennsylvania State Police Marienville patrol unit.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Church Hill Road and Route 62 at approximately 11:30 PM on January 18, 2024. The victim, a 61-year-old woman from Tionesta, reported the incident to the police.

Upon further investigation, Trooper Schmader reviewed video surveillance which revealed the arrestee, a 22-year-old woman from Tidioute, approaching the victim’s driver side window and pushing her. The arrestee then forcibly removed the victim’s glasses and threw them on the ground.

The glasses, identified as bifocals from Wise Eyes, valued at $500, were damaged in the incident. The victim’s vehicle, a 2009 Ford, was also involved in the incident.

In response to the evidence, non-traffic citations were filed against the Tidioute woman for criminal mischief and harassment. The case is being processed through Magisterial District Judge (MDJ) 37-4-93.

Year-Long Search Continues for Missing Tanker Trailer

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Butler patrol unit is currently investigating a year-old theft case involving a tanker trailer that was last seen at a shipping port in New Jersey.

The case was brought to the attention of Trooper Lehmeier by Wayne Sell Corp, a business based in Sarver, PA. The incident occurred any time between January 5, 2023, and February 1, 2024.

According to the report, the Heil Co. tanker trailer, identified as XNK7900, has been missing for approximately a year. The trailer was dropped off at a shipping port in New Jersey and has not returned since. The location where the theft occurred is listed as 236 Winfield Road, Winfield Township.

The investigation into the theft is ongoing. PSP-Butler encourages anyone with information pertaining to the missing tanker trailer to come forward and assist in their investigations.

