UPDATE: State Police Find Missing Redbank Township Boy

Wednesday, February 7, 2024 @ 09:02 PM

Posted by Gavin Fish

Pennsylvania State Trooper SUVREDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – An 11-year-old boy who was the subject of a search by state troopers has been located.

Pennsylvania State Police were actively searching for the missing juvenile in the Redbank Township area.

According to a state police communications officer, the Clarion barracks of the PSP received numerous tips from the public during the search.

Search Staging Area - Redbank TownshipGoogle Maps view of the search staging area.

Sources indicated the staging area for searchers was located in the 5800 block of State Route 66 in Redbank Township. The source described the boy as four feet tall, 75 pounds, with short brown hair and blue eyes.


