1K And Counting: Lauer Reaches 1,000 Points With Eyes on Playoff Success

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- Devon Lauer says he doesn’t remember his first points as a varsity basketball player. But he won’t forget his 1,000th.

Lauer, a senior at Clarion High School, surpassed 1,000 points Monday in a win over the Venango Catholic Vikings. Lauer needed eight points entering the contest and got them.

Pictured- Devon Lauer poses with his parents during senior night on Wednesday.

“It feels great,” said Lauer Wednesday night after adding another 16 points to the archives in a 74-33 win over Cranberry. “I have worked pretty hard my entire life and my entire childhood from YMCA ball and everything. It has finally paid off, and it feels great.”

After scoring his 1,000th point on a spinning layup shot, the game naturally stopped for a brief celebration ceremony for Lauer. He was presented with a 1,000-point basketball and a banner.

Lauer is the 12th player in Clarion history to score over 1,000 points. With _ games left in the regular season and the Bobcats headed to the KSAC playoffs, he could continue to climb the ranks before his high school career comes to an official end.

All-Time Scoring- Clarion Bobcats Basketball

Don Hager (1956) 1,774

Frank Brooks (1966) 1,572

Ed Hepinger (1986) 1,477

Roland Shannonhouse (2013) 1,236*

Cam Craig (2018) 1,138

Calvin German (2020) 1,131**

Mark Angel (1988) 1,043

Ryan Hritz (2007) 1,021

BJ Spozio (1995) 1,021

Devon Lauer (2024) 1,016***

John Marshall (1983) Over 1,000, exact total unknown

Joe Marshall (1988) Over 1,000, exact total unknown

*Shannonhouse had 1,001 points at Farrell prior to moving to Clarion.

** German finished with 1,131 points prior to the COVID pandemic.

***As of 2/7/2024

Points are nice, but Lauer wants team success. After a commanding 76-31 win Wednesday night over Cranberry, he thinks his team has championship potential.

“I think the game tonight really showed who we are,” said Lauer. “If we play like that, I think we have a good chance of winning the KSAC Championship.”

The 5-foot-11 stood out in Wednesday’s game as a smart two-way player that plays aggressively and can even dunk, which he did in the fourth quarter for his second dunk of the year.

Pictured- Lauer shoots a foul shot during Wednesday’s game

If there is one thing that can bring the Bobcats more success, it is putting the ball into Lauer’s hands more often. Head coach Tom Lewis is encouraging his star player to shoot more.

“Sometimes he’s not greedy enough,” Lewis told D9Sports earlier this season. “I’d like to see him shoot more than he does. We’d like to see him get to that next level.”

Lauer, a senior, is already a state champion in baseball as he helped pitch the Bobcats to the title his junior year. With his high school basketball career coming to a close, he surely would love some playoff success in his winter sport as well.

