7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
Today
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. Light southeast wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tonight
A slight chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday
Partly sunny, with a high near 57. Southwest wind around 14 mph.
Friday Night
A chance of rain after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Saturday
Rain likely, mainly before 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 56. South wind 10 to 17 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 30.
Monday
Rain likely, mainly after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Rain and snow likely before 1am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 29. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Tuesday Night
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 36. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
