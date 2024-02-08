Area Man Facing Charges in 2022 Home Invasion

FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A 22-year-old man was arraigned on Monday, February 5, on charges stemming from a July 2022 home invasion in Polk.

According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed the following criminal charges against 22-year-old Chase Tyler Shehan, of Dover, York County, Pa., in Magisterial District Judge Ronald E. Antos’ office:

Shehan was arraigned on Monday, February 5, 2024, at 11:55 a.m. in front of Judge Antos and placed in the Venango County Jail on $250,000.00 monetary bail.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed on May 30, 2023, Chase Shehan and his co-defendants entered the victims’ home on Mercer Road, in Polk, Frenchcreek Township, Venango County, on July 10, 2022, and stole U.S. currency, among other items of value.

The complaint states that Shehan’s co-defendants are listed as 33-year-old David Samuel Adams, of Oil City; 20-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County; and 27-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.

According to the complaint, Shehan and his co-defendants entered the victims’ home, tied the victims up with a necktie and cable cord, and placed them in a bathroom while committing the crime.

It was learned through the course of the investigation that a .22 caliber Western-style revolver firearm belonging to the victims was stolen, the complaint notes.

A preliminary hearing for Shehan is scheduled for Wednesday, February 14, at 8:30 a.m. with Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey presiding.

