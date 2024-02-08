Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Amaretto Cherries with Dumplings

You can’t beat the combination of almond flavor with cherries!

Ingredients

2 cans (14-1/2 ounces each) pitted tart cherries

3/4 cup sugar



1/4 cup cornstarch1/8 teaspoon salt1/4 cup amaretto or 1/2 teaspoon almond extract

Dumplings:

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon grated lemon zest

1/8 teaspoon salt

1/3 cup 2% milk

3 tablespoons butter, melted

Vanilla ice cream, optional

Directions

1. Drain cherries, reserving 1/4 cup juice. Place cherries in a 3-qt. slow cooker.

2. In a small bowl, mix sugar, cornstarch and salt; stir in reserved juice until smooth. Stir into cherries. Cook, covered, on high 7 hours. Drizzle amaretto over cherry mixture.

3. For dumplings, in a small bowl, whisk flour, sugar, baking powder, lemon zest and salt. In another bowl, whisk milk and melted butter. Add to flour mixture; stir just until moistened.

4. Drop by tablespoonfuls on top of hot cherry mixture. Cook, covered, 45 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of dumplings comes out clean. If desired, serve warm, with ice cream.

