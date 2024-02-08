Clarion Man Accused of Sexually Assaulted Young Girl



CLARION, Pa. (EYT) — A Clarion man is facing criminal charges after allegations were made that he sexually assaulted a young girl.

Court Records show that on January 31, the Clarion Borough Police Department filed criminal charges against 25-year-old John Andrew Wolbert, of Clarion, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to the criminal complaint, on July 24, 2023, Clarion Borough Police Detective Roger Wright received a referral from the Clarion County District Attorney’s office listing John Wolbert as a perpetrator against a known juvenile victim.

The referral stated Wolbert and the child were lying on a couch at a known residence when Wolbert put his hands down the victim’s pants. The victim was nine years old at the time, the complaint states.

A later referral stated that Wolbert went to the child’s bed and molested her, the complaint indicates.

Detective Wright interviewed the victim with the permission of the parents. She related graphic details about the incidents, according to the complaint.

On December 27, 2023, around 11:58 a.m., Detective Wright made contact with Wolbert at his residence and asked him to go to the police station for an interview. Wolbert stated he had a lawyer. Detective Wright told him he’d reach out to his lawyer and arrange an interview, the complaint states.

Around 1:00 p.m. the same day, Detective Wright received a call back from Wolbert’s lawyer. The lawyer stated he would let the detective know if he’d allow him to interview his client. He never called back, the complaint notes.

On January 29, 2024, Detective Wright interviewed a family member of the victim. She corroborated the victim’s allegations, the complaint states.

A JNET search result showed Detective Wright that Wolbert was 18 years old when the incident occurred, the complaint indicates.

According to court records, Wolbert was arraigned on January 31 at 2:10 p.m. on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

Indecent Assault without Consent Of Other, Misdemeanor 2

A preliminary hearing was held on February 6 at 11:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding, and the case was held for court.

Wolbert is currently free on $25,000.00 unsecured bail.

EDITOR’S NOTE 1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crimes.

EDITOR’S NOTE 2: Several details were removed from this article to help protect the identity of the alleged victims.



