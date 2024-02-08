Council Approves Two Matters Pertaining to Toby Boat Launch Project in Brief Meeting

CLARION Pa. (EYT)- The Clarion Borough Council met Tuesday for its monthly council meeting at the Clarion Free Library.

(PHOTO ABOVE: Clarion resident Patrick Crooks speaks to the council on Tuesday regarding the borough’s noise ordinance.)

The meeting was a quick 12-minute endeavor with only a couple of notable items being discussed.

With spring approaching, the borough council is prepping for activities along the Clarion River.

Two approvals were made to matters regarding the 2024 Toby Boat Launch Project, which will improve the borough’s official public boat launch and dock. The goal is to widen and shore up the edges of the boat launch ramp as well as potentially widen the riverbank in the future.

The council unanimously approved Delta Development Group INC. to submit a grant application for the project through the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. They also unanimously approve for EADS Group INC. to provide cost estimates services that do not exceed $5,000.

In other news the borough council…

– Approved the 2024 Emergency Operations Plan for Clarion County.

– Approved the special event request for ‘Wreaths Across America’ to be held on December 14, 2024.

– Approved the termination of Joi Barkdoll-Pflugh as a part-time Meter Enforcement Officer, the resignation of Frank Remmick as a part-time Police Officer, and the hiring of Derek Holt as a full-time Probationary Police Officer.

– Decided to forgo having a second borough council meeting on February 20, meaning that their next meeting will be on March 5.

