 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Dave Eggelton to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight

Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Owen Krepps

haskell-house-winterCLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Central Clarion Wildcats Head Football Coach Dave Eggelton will be tonight’s guest on the Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show.

Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.

The episode will be hosted by Owen Krepps and play-by-play broadcaster Mike Kalinowski.

redbank-chevy-2023

The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show aims to provide viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It will be a weekly fixture, airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.

Don’t forget to tune in every Thursday at 7 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.

The following sponsors have signed on to make the show possible:

Redbank Chevrolet
Dubrook, Inc.
M&B Services
Clarion Forest VNA
Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar
Hugh Henry Pest Management
Kerle Tire Company
Laurel Eye Clinic
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating
Nolf Chrysler Dodge
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
Tionesta Builders
12 Series Brand


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags: , ,

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.