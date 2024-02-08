Dave Eggelton to be Featured on Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show Tonight
Viewers will be able to catch the show, hosted live from The Haskell House on Main Street in Clarion, on www.exploreclarion.com.
The episode will be hosted by Owen Krepps and play-by-play broadcaster Mike Kalinowski.
The Redbank Chevrolet Main Street Sports Show aims to provide viewers with an up-close and personal look into sports in our area. It will be a weekly fixture, airing each Thursday at 7 p.m., featuring a variety of guests from the local sports scene for engaging discussions, exclusive interviews, and fresh perspectives.
Don’t forget to tune in every Thursday at 7 p.m. on www.exploreclarion.com for the latest updates and discussions on local sports.
The following sponsors have signed on to make the show possible:
Redbank Chevrolet
Dubrook, Inc.
M&B Services
Clarion Forest VNA
Cousin Basils Restaurant & Bar
Hugh Henry Pest Management
Kerle Tire Company
Laurel Eye Clinic
Luton’s Plumbing & Heating
Nolf Chrysler Dodge
Sweet Basil Italian Restaurant & Bar
Tionesta Builders
12 Series Brand
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.