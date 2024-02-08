Featured Local Job: Caseworker II – Intake

Clarion County has an opening for a full-time Caseworker II – Intake in the Children & Youth Services department.

POSITION: Caseworker II – Intake

Full-Time, 80 hours per pay

DEPARTMENT: Children & Youth Services

PAY GRADE: $20.00/hour starting rate

BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective the first of the month after the date of hire (employee pays 12.5% of the premium, county pays 87.5%). $1,500 stipend if you do not need the county insurance. Life insurance coverage at no cost to employees. 5 Vacation days first year, 10 vacation days starting the second year, 3 personal days per year, 10 sick days per year, and 13 paid holidays off. Enrollment in Clarion County’s Pension plan (vested after 5 years, eligible to retire at 55 with 20 years of service).

QUALIFICATIONS: A bachelor’s degree which includes or is supplemented by successful completion of 12 college credits in sociology, social welfare, psychology, gerontology, criminal justice, or other related social sciences.

OVERALL OBJECTIVE OF JOB:

To perform intake assessments for all individuals entering the county human service programs, provide daytime and after-hours coverage for protective services of Children and Youth Services. The primary function of the after-hours work is to assure immediate safety of children through the provision of assessment and referral to community-based services.

HOW TO APPLY:

Clarion County Job Application

Completed applications may be delivered to the Clarion County Administrative Building, Floor 2, or scanned and attached to an email with a letter of interest/resume and emailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources: sschettler@co.clarion.pa.us

Or applications can be mailed to:

Clarion County Human Resources

330 Main Street

Clarion, PA 16214

Attn: Human Resources

For questions please call 814-226-4000

VIEW FULL LISTING HERE.

