BREAKING NEWS: Fire & Rescue Crews Rush to Brookville National Fuel Facility



BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) — Emergency personnel responded to a three alarm fire on the 100 block of Zents Blvd in Brookville Thursday afternoon.

According to Jefferson County 9-1-1, the call for service came in at 4:27 p.m. for a structure fire at the National Fuel garage building next to Seneca Resources.

Some damage was done to the Seneca Resources building

Emergency responders on-scene confirmed the fire was confined to the garage area. No injuries were reported.

Crews from the following agencies responded to the scene: Brookville Fire Company, Brockway Volunteer Hose Company, Corsica Volunteer Fire Company, Oliver Township Volunteer Fire Co., Pine Creek Volunteer Fire Department, Reynoldsville Fire Department, Sigel Volunteer Fire Department, Summerville Volunteer Fire Department, Brookville Police Department, and Brookville EMS.

Crews remained on-scene at time of print.

