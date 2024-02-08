Golden Eagle Men’s Basketball Sweeps Season Series with UPJ After Home Rout

CLARION, Pa. — The Golden Eagle men’s basketball team applied pressure to their opponent early and often on Wednesday night, as Clarion swept the season series with Pitt-Johnstown after a 94-70 in Tippin Gymnasium.

What was—at times—a hard-fought game, eventually turned into a rout for the Golden Eagles, who won two games in a season against UPJ for the first time since the 1989-90 season.

There were nine lead changes in the first half, particularly early on as the teams matched each other shot for shot. A 10-2 run for the Golden Eagles was the opening Clarion needed, granting them a 42-34 lead at the halftime break, and they never trailed again as the lead ballooned to more than 20 points by the end of the game.

At different occasions over the course of the night different Golden Eagles stole the show. On the scoring front, Jeremy Thomas II and Cam Kearney stood above the rest, with the former finishing with 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting, as well as nine rebounds and two steals. Kearney meanwhile was the go-to guy in the second half, scoring most of his 20 points in a stretch early on where he was automatic from 15 feet out.

Orchestrating all this was senior point guard Steve Kelly, who finished with a double-double of 10 points and a career-high 10 assists. Traden Gray came off the bench for a big day, scoring 15 points and pulling down six rebounds.

The start of the game belied the way things eventually played out, as neither side was able to gain a significant advantage. Andy Zuchelli put UPJ ahead 8-4 with a three-pointer early on, but a 10-3 Clarion run gave the Golden Eagles a three-point lead at the 14:31 mark. Zuchelli struck again past the midway point of the first half, knocking down another trey to make it 25-23, but Jayson Harris kicked off a 9-2 run that put his team up with a midrange jumper, and Connor Spratt punctuated it with a three-pointer from the corner. The Golden Eagle run to end the first half was even more impressive, with Kelly capping the rally with a layup with just seconds left on the clock.

Kearney hit a three-pointer to open the scoring in the second half, giving Clarion a 45-34 lead, and the Golden Eagles’ advantage never again dipped below six points. Kelly added a three-pointer at the 11:35 mark to make it 63-49, and Thomas took a feed from Harris and laid it in at the 9:20 mark to stretch things out to 69-51.

UPJ responded with a big run of their own, cutting the lead to as few as seven points with 6:42 left to play. The Golden Eagles had one more big run up their sleeve, embarking on a 24-6 run to close out the game and leave the Mountain Cats in the rearview mirror.

Women’s Basketball: Seesaw Battle Goes UPJ’s Way as Golden Eagles Fall at Home

The Clarion women’s basketball dropped a hard-fought battle against Pitt-Johnstown on Wednesday night, falling by a score of 67-55 to close a three-game homestand.

The game went back and forth for much of the evening, featuring nine different lead changes, but a big third quarter for the Mountain Cats served as the difference.

In the first quarter, Siara Conley got the scoring started for the Golden Eagles with four of the team’s first six points, including a contested layup after picking up an offensive rebound. The three-point shot was huge in the first quarter for Clarion as the Golden Eagles hit three of their six attempts, including one in the waning moments of the opening quarter.

Sadre’a Rougeau nailed a transition jumper off an Alyssa McLellon steal with 1:26 to go in the quarter, briefly putting her team ahead 17-14 before the Mountain Cats countered with four straight points.

Rougeau finished second on the team in scoring with 11 points off the bench in 30 minutes of action.

Pitt-Johnstown extended the early second-quarter lead to six, but the Golden Eagles responded with a Heather Ansell three-point basket to make it 24-21. Rougeau picked Riley Childress’ pocket and tossed a pass to Taylor, with the latter scoring to bring the Golden Eagle deficit to one point.

Autumn Taylor later tied the game at 26 with a three-point basket at the 4:29 mark, and Ansell hit her second trey of the quarter to give the Golden Eagles a halftime lead.

The Golden Eagles shot 37.5 percent from the field in the first half, but the three-point shot was the big equalizer, with Clarion hitting 6-of-14 from deep in the first half.

The Clarion offense that had been scoring at an efficient pace would evaporate in the second half, and the Mountain Cats eventually took the lead. Midway into the third, the lead ping-ponged back and forth, with Clarion taking a 42-41 advantage after an Abby Gatesman three-pointer.

UPJ responded with a 11-0 run at the end of the quarter, capping off a 21-12 third-quarter advantage. Taylor tacked on a three in the waning seconds to bring the deficit back to single digits.

Taylor scored 13 points in the second half and finishing with 18 on the night.

Pitt-Johnstown continued to put pressure on the Golden Eagles, keeping their lead around double-digits for the remainder of regulation.

A hustle play by DayLynn Thornton to grab an offensive rebound leledad to a Taylor three-pointer with 7:31 left in the game to bring the deficit to seven, but that was as close as the Golden Eagles got the rest of the way.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.