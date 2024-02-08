Independence Health System Grows Cardiovascular Service Line by Welcoming Vascular Surgeon

BUTLER, Pa. — Independence Health System welcomes Justin Wallace, MD, MS, FSVS, RPVI to the cardiovascular team of Butler Memorial and Clarion Hospitals.

Dr. Wallace was a successful vascular surgeon at the Greensburg campus of Independence Health System for several years prior to transitioning to Butler. He is a board-certified vascular surgeon with more than a decade of experience practicing general vascular surgery with open and endovascular interventions, diagnosing and treating peripheral vascular disease, and wound care.

“I am pleased to join Butler’s skilled and compassionate cardiovascular surgical team and provide guidance & support to folks in the region with vascular disease,” said Dr. Wallace. “The support to grow and serve the community is very exciting.”

Dr. Wallace received his medical degree and completed his clinical rotations at the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA. He then completed a vascular surgery internship and residency at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, being selected as an Administrative Chief Fellow for his leadership skills. Dr. Wallace received a Master of Science degree from the University of Pittsburgh for clinical research. He has a particular interest in carotid disease, limb salvage, and AV fistulas/grafts for dialysis.

In addition, he treats conditions such as aneurysms of the descending aorta, abdomen, and extremities, venous disease and lymphedema, peripheral artery disease, and renal/mesenteric artery issues. Dr. Wallace is a Fellow of the Society for Vascular Surgery and a Registered Physician in Vascular Interpretation.

Born and raised in Cincinnati, Ohio, Dr. Wallace resides near Butler County with his wife and three children. Dr. Wallace is accepting patients at the following locations: 127 Oneida Valley Road, Butler, and 330 North Point Drive, Clarion. A new location will soon be offered in New Castle. To schedule an appointment, call 844-282-4370.

Independence Health System offers patients a robust cardiovascular program, beginning with medical management of heart disease by noninvasive cardiologists, device implantation and minimally invasive repairs by interventional cardiologists, and leading-edge robot-assisted surgery performed by cardiac and thoracic surgeons.

Program honors include national recognition by the Society for Thoracic Surgeons, the American Heart/Stroke Association, the American College of Cardiology and US News, among others. Such recognition assures adherence to the highest clinical standards and results in shortened procedures, less post-operative recovery time and less risk for complications.

To learn more, visit www.independence.health.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.