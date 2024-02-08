Jury Finds Rimersburg Man Not Guilty of Cruelty to Animals

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Rimersburg man accused of tossing two kittens out of his pickup window on I-80 in Monroe Township was found not guilty of Cruelty to Animals.

According to court documents, 59-year-old Robert Allen Harriger, of Rimersburg, was acquitted of the second-degree misdemeanor charge after a jury trial on January 30, 2024, with President Judge Sara J.Seidle-Patton presiding.

A third-degree felony charge of Aggravated Cruelty to Animals – Causing SBI or Death was dismissed during a preliminary hearing on July 25 with Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill presiding.

Harriger was represented by Michael B. Bogush of Pope & Bogush.

State Police in Clarion filed the charges against Harriger on July 17, 2023, after he allegedly tossed two kittens out of his vehicle on Interstate 80 in Monroe Township, Clarion County.

It was noted in the complaint that the kittens were alive when they exited the truck.

