Leroy W. Winger, 74, of Seneca, PA, passed away Feb. 6, 2024 at UPMC-Northwest in Seneca.

Born May 14, 1949 in Oil City, PA, he was the son of the late Harold & Betty Jane Walters Winger.

Leroy was a graduate of Cranberry High School.

He was married on June 30, 1984 to the former Julia A. Wygant and she survives.

Leroy had worked at Foster Forbes in Oil City and later worked as a millwright pipefitter for Merisol where he worked for 25 years.

He enjoyed hunting, dancing and Karaoke, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by one daughter: Dessie Lee McElhaney & her husband Joseph of Franklin; and by three brothers and one sister: Harold “Andy” Winger and his wife Marilyn of Seneca, Nancy Hosack of Franklin, Daniel Winger and his wife Rita of Butler, Larry Winger and his wife Sue of Oil City; a brother-in-law Daniel Heath of Oil City; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Pamela Winger Heath.

Per his wishes, there will be no viewing or visitation.

A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

