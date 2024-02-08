Police Searching for Answers After Unidentified Intruders Break into Farmington Township Residence

FARMINGTON TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A residential burglary involving forced entry was reported in Farmington Township, Clarion County, between January 26 and February 6, 2024.

The Pennsylvania State Police – Marienville Patrol Unit was dispatched to the property located on State Route 36 on February 6.

At approximately 12:13 PM, the trooper arrived to investigate the residence and other structures on the property. The initial findings revealed that unauthorized entry had been made into multiple buildings on the property. The identities of the individuals involved in the break-in remain unknown at this point, as does the exact list of stolen items from the property.

The incident took place between 9:00 AM on January 26 and 12:00 PM on February 6, 2024. The property owner discovered the break-in upon their return, immediately prompting a call to the authorities.

The Pennsylvania State Police are urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward and contact the PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

