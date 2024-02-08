SENIOR SHOWCASE: All Nine Seniors Collect Points In Clarion’s Senior Night Victory

The Clarion boys basketball team has a whopping nine seniors on their 2023-24 roster. And every single one of them is important to the team.

On Wednesday night, the Bobcat seniors were honored on senior night before they commandingly defeated Cranberry, 74-33. Fittingly, every single senior found the scoresheet.

“I don’t know if senior night had anything to do with it, but the boys just clicked,” said Clarion head coach Tom Lewis. “They just fed upon what was going on and played how they are capable of playing.”

(Pictured above, the Clarion Bobcats senior class of 2024 poses for a photo before Wednesday night’s game. (From left to right) Tanner Miller, Bryce Brinkley, Dawson Smail, Devon Lauer, Dauntae Girvan, Gabe Simko, Kameron Merrell, Owen Kriebel, and Jameson McKwan.)

The Bobcats put up 40 points in the first half with 20 coming in each quarter. They took control of the game from the get-go and never trailed.

“It was a good win to have,” said Clarion senior Gabe Simko. “We haven’t had a win like that for a while, so it was good to get things back together and play well… It was nice to see us evenly distribute the ball around and get it to everyone.”

(Gabe Simko smiles during Wednesday’s game against Cranberry.)

A big part of Clarion’s success resulted from their aggressiveness on the ball. Players like Devon Lauer and Dawson Smail stood out as they constantly created turnovers and wore down Cranberry.

“We want to be aggressive as long as we don’t end up being dumb and leaving players where they shouldn’t be,” added coach Lewis. “But overall, how can you not be happy with how we played?”

(Clarion’s student section set up an ESPN broadcast booth for Wednesday’s game.)

The depth on Clarion’s roster showed Wednesday as 10 different players scored points. Lauer and Smail led with 16 each. Lauer even dunked in the fourth quarter. Owen Kriebel had nine, Gabe Simko eight, Dauntae Girvan six, Bryce Brinkley five, Tanner Miller four, Jameson McKwan three, and Kameron Merrell two.

Derek Smail, the only non-senior on the scoresheet, scored five points.

“I think the game tonight really showed who we are,” said Lauer. “If we play like that, I think we have a good chance of winning the KSAC Championship.”

Ethan Merryman led Cranberry with 11 points.

With a senior-heavy roster, the Bobcats have their eyes on a KSAC title. But they still have to take things one step at a time. They have a pivotal matchup Saturday at Redbank Valley, who came to Clarion earlier this season and beat the Bobcats 56-49.

“We’ve got Redbank on Saturday and should be the only thing on our minds,” said Lewis. “That is obviously going to be a big game after they beat us up here by just a few points. So you have to take it one game at a time.”

