Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission Offering Harm Reduction Services
DEA officials report a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least 2 mg of fentanyl, which is considered a deadly dose.
Drug traffickers are using fake pills to exploit the opioid crisis and prescription drug misuse. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 112,000 drug overdose deaths in the United States in the most recent 12-month reporting period, the most ever recorded. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver in this alarming increase in overdose deaths.
Another drug that is being found mixed in with many other illicit drugs is Xylazine, which is a tranquilizer normally used in veterinary medicine. Xylazine is not an opioid and may change how an overdose looks. When a person is experiencing an opioid overdose, breathing can be slowed down or even stopped, while an individual experiencing a Xylazine overdose may appear unconscious but still breathing.
Criminal drug networks are mass-producing fake pills and falsely marketing them as legitimate prescription pills to deceive the American public. Counterfeit pills are easy to purchase, widely available, often contain fentanyl or methamphetamine, and can be deadly. These fake prescription pills are easily accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms, making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors. Many counterfeit pills are made to look like prescription opioids such as oxycodone (Oxycontin®, Percocet®), hydrocodone (Vicodin®), and alprazolam (Xanax®); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall®).
Naloxone (Narcan) is a life-saving medication used in the event of an opioid overdose to reverse the effects of the drug and allow the individual to begin breathing again. AICDAC offers free Narcan trainings to local agencies, businesses, and individuals. The optional training provides information about what the medication is, how it works, how to administer, how to identify an overdose, and leave the training with a free Narcan kit. Free Narcan kits are available to anyone at all AICDAC office locations and training is not required. In addition to training, AICDAC also offers wall mounted opioid emergency response boxes that hold several doses of Narcan inside the box. The boxes are offered to organizations and businesses to install in their establishment for free. The purpose of the boxes is to aide a bystander in the process of saving the life of an opioid overdose victim. Lastly, AICDAC is also offering free temperature controlled, outdoor vending machines that distribute Narcan kits and drug testing strips. Indoor vending machines are also available for any organization interested. A list of all the vending machine locations can be found at www.aicdac.org.
As well as offering free Narcan kits to the public, AICDAC is offering free drug testing strips for fentanyl and Xylazine. The purpose of the testing strips is for individuals who are using drugs to be able to reduce overdose and health risks associated with ingesting unknown substances.
If you are interested in obtaining Narcan, test strips, and/or a business/agency receiving a vending machine or emergency box on premises, please visit www.aicdac.org or call 814-226-6350.
If you or someone you know needs help for a substance use disorder, please call 814-226-6350. Help is available, and recovery is possible. All services are free and confidential.
