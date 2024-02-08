Employees of Rossbacher Insurance Group Donate to Scenic Rivers YMCA
Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
SENECA, Pa (EYT) – Employees of Rossbacher Insurance Group donated “Blue Jean Money” to Scenic Rivers YMCA.
(Pictured above: Jeannie Henry of Rossbacher Insurance Group with CEO of Scenic Rivers YMCA, Jesse Kelley.)
Rossbacher Insurance employees can wear jeans on Fridays with a donation of $5 and at the end of the year, the office chooses an organization to donate their “Blue Jean Money.”
This year the office chose the Scenic Rivers YMCA. Rossbacher is honored to give back to the Oil City and Clarion communities this way.
Thank you to the Scenic Rivers YMCA for all you do for our local area!
To learn more about Rossbacher Insurance Group, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.