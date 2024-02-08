 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

Employees of Rossbacher Insurance Group Donate to Scenic Rivers YMCA

Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

Rossbacher YMCASENECA, Pa (EYT) – Employees of Rossbacher Insurance Group donated “Blue Jean Money” to Scenic Rivers YMCA.

(Pictured above: Jeannie Henry of Rossbacher Insurance Group with CEO of Scenic Rivers YMCA, Jesse Kelley.)

Rossbacher Insurance employees can wear jeans on Fridays with a donation of $5 and at the end of the year, the office chooses an organization to donate their “Blue Jean Money.”

This year the office chose the Scenic Rivers YMCA. Rossbacher is honored to give back to the Oil City and Clarion communities this way.

Thank you to the Scenic Rivers YMCA for all you do for our local area!

To learn more about Rossbacher Insurance Group, visit TeamRossbacher.com or call 814-677-4095.

rossbacher-northside


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.