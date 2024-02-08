 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police Calls: Threatening Response to Automated Walmart Text Leads to Arrest

Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Threatening Response to Automated Text Leads to Arrest in Clarion County

A 56-year-old man from Boyers, PA, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after responding to an automated text service with a threatening message. The incident took place on February 4, 2024, at 11:02 AM, and involved the Walmart Vision Center located in Clarion, PA.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit, the man had received a text from an automated service. In response, he warned that if his number wasn’t lost, he would come, and someone would get hurt.

Upon receiving the report of disorderly conduct, a trooper was dispatched to investigate the matter. It was determined that the man’s conduct warranted charges, and they were duly filed at MDJ 18-3-04.

The man’s name was not released.

$1.00 Theft Reported at Marianne Laundromat in Paint Township

The Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit is investigating an alleged theft from skill machines located within Marianne Laundromat in Shippenville, PA. The incident occurred at around 4:10 PM on February 2, 2024.

The property in question is four quarters of U.S. currency, amounting to a total value of $1.00.

The theft took place on the premises of Marianne Laundromat, located at the junction of 28th Division Hwy and Crestmont Dr in Paint Township, Clarion County. The vehicle involved in the incident has been identified as a 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback, although further details about the vehicle or its owner have not been released at this time.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.