State Police Calls: Threatening Response to Automated Walmart Text Leads to Arrest

Area state police responded to the following incidents:

Threatening Response to Automated Text Leads to Arrest in Clarion County

A 56-year-old man from Boyers, PA, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after responding to an automated text service with a threatening message. The incident took place on February 4, 2024, at 11:02 AM, and involved the Walmart Vision Center located in Clarion, PA.

According to the Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit, the man had received a text from an automated service. In response, he warned that if his number wasn’t lost, he would come, and someone would get hurt.

Upon receiving the report of disorderly conduct, a trooper was dispatched to investigate the matter. It was determined that the man’s conduct warranted charges, and they were duly filed at MDJ 18-3-04.

The man’s name was not released.

$1.00 Theft Reported at Marianne Laundromat in Paint Township

The Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit is investigating an alleged theft from skill machines located within Marianne Laundromat in Shippenville, PA. The incident occurred at around 4:10 PM on February 2, 2024.

The property in question is four quarters of U.S. currency, amounting to a total value of $1.00.

The theft took place on the premises of Marianne Laundromat, located at the junction of 28th Division Hwy and Crestmont Dr in Paint Township, Clarion County. The vehicle involved in the incident has been identified as a 2003 Subaru Impreza Outback, although further details about the vehicle or its owner have not been released at this time.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.