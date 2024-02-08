 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

 
 
 

More Local Sponsors

 

Explore: Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs
 
 

State Police, First Responders Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

Thursday, February 8, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

LIMESTONE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer hauling wax along Route 66 in Limestone Township late Wednesday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, along State Route 66, near Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

Sources say the tractor-trailer was transporting wax, which made the scene a fire hazard.

All occupants were reportedly able to escape the vehicles.

The scene was cleared around 10:55 p.m.


Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2024 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.