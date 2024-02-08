State Police, First Responders Dispatched to Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 66

– Emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a tractor-trailer hauling wax along Route 66 in Limestone Township late Wednesday evening.

According to Clarion County 9-1-1, the crash happened around 9:05 p.m. on Wednesday, February 7, along State Route 66, near Olean Trail, in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

Strattanville Volunteer Fire Department, Clarion Hospital EMS, and Clarion-based State Police were dispatched to the scene.

The dispatcher declined to comment on possible injuries.

Sources say the tractor-trailer was transporting wax, which made the scene a fire hazard.

All occupants were reportedly able to escape the vehicles.

The scene was cleared around 10:55 p.m.

