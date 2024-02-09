 

Man Accused of Embezzling Thousands from Jefferson County Employer in Payroll Scheme

Friday, February 9, 2024 @ 12:02 AM

Posted by Jacob Deemer

BROOKVILLE BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – According to police, a 59-year-old man allegedly stole over $230,000.00 from his Brookville-based employer.

The Brookville Borough Police Department filed the following charges against 59-year-old Douglas A. Hagy, of Canton, Ohio, in District Judge Gregory Bazylak’s office on Monday, February 5, 2024:

  • Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 2
  • Theft By Deception-Failure To Correct, Felony 2

An investigation revealed that Hagy allegedly stole over $230,000.00 from his Brookville-based employer from March 2020 until July 2023, police say.

Hagy was employed by Plyler’s Inc., a family-owned company providing preventative cleaning and maintenance.

According to police, Hagy was in charge of payroll and would increase his own salary during payroll submissions.

A financial review of the company records by an outside service found the payroll inflation and reported this back to company owners, police say.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 12, 2024, at 10:30 a.m., with Judge Bazylak presiding.


