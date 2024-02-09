7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County
Friday, February 9, 2024 @ 12:02 AM
The 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Today
Partly sunny, with a high near 55. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph.
Tonight
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.
Saturday
Rain, mainly after 10am. High near 56. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Saturday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 32. West wind 9 to 11 mph.
Sunday
Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 7 mph.
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.
Monday
A chance of rain after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 45. Chance of precipitation is 40%.
Monday Night
A chance of rain and snow before 1am, then a chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 28. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
Tuesday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38.
Tuesday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Wednesday
A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Wednesday Night
A chance of snow. Partly cloudy, with a low around 24. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Thursday
A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Chance of precipitation is 50%.
7-Day Weather Forecast, brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and DuBrook.
Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.