Case Withdrawn Against Local Teen Accused of Assaulting Mother

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Charges were withdrawn against a local teen accused of assaulting his mother because “she was nagging him” about failing two classes.

According to court documents, the following charges against 18-year-old Kade Mason McFarland, of Clarion, were withdrawn during a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, Februry 6, in front of Magisterial District Judge Jarah Lee Heeter:

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary



– Disorderly Conduct Engage In Fighting, Summary

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint released on Wednesday, January 10, Detective Roger Wright, of the Clarion Borough Police Department, received a walk-in complaint from a known male around 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 2, who reported that Kade Mason McFarland had just assaulted his mother at a residence on Eastwood Drive, in Clarion Borough.

The complaint states that Chief Peck and Detective Wright responded to the residence and made contact with the female victim who said she received an email from the school that McFarland was failing two classes. The victim explained McFarland was home from school sick, and she went into his room and woke him up to confront him. While she was confronting him, “he became angry and got in her face.” The female victim went to back away from McFarland, and he pushed her, causing her to trip and hit her head on the wall and fall.

McFarland was arraigned at 11:51 a.m. on January 2, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill.

