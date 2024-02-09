Catherine L. Johnson, 64, of Sligo, passed away Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at Heritage Valley Beaver Hospital.

She was born on January 15, 1960 in Clarion; daughter of the late Robert Coleman and Mary Rankin Coleman.

Cathy owned and operated her own cleaning business for many years.

She was a true equestrian and loved spending time with her family and friends.

Cathy also loved her dogs.

She enjoyed cooking and doing volunteer work.

Cathy is survived by her husband, Michael Johnson; her daughter, Regina Evans and her husband, Curt, of Hubbard, OH; and 3 grandchildren, Jaiden Evans, Quinn Evans and Curtis Evans, Jr.

She is also survived by her sister, Linda Lalonde of Florida and her brother, Bob Coleman and his wife, Charlotte, of Summerville; along with a number of nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Friday, February 16, 2024 at the Robert V. Burns Funeral Home in Clarion where a memorial service will follow at 11 a.m.

Inurnment will take place at Downs Cemetery in Frogtown.

Online condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.rvburnsfuneralhome.com.

