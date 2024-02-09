Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Barbecue Popcorn

With this quick-fix barbecue popcorn, you can experience a summer barbecue any time of the year!

Ingredients

8-1/2 cups popped popcorn

2 tablespoons butter, melted



2 tablespoons honey2 teaspoons paprika2 teaspoons chili powder1-1/2 teaspoons salt1/2 teaspoon onion powder1/2 teaspoon garlic powder1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Directions

1. Place popcorn in a large bowl. In a small bowl, combine butter and honey; drizzle over popcorn and toss to coat. Sprinkle with the next 6 ingredients; toss to coat.

