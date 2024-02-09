Golden Eagle Grapplers Tripped Up by Buffalo, 18-16

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It was a battle to the finish in Buffalo’s Alumni Arena on Thursday night, but the Golden Eagle wrestling team could not pull of the road win in falling 18-16 to the Bulls.

The teams split the bouts evenly but Buffalo outscored Clarion 3-1 in terms of bonus points, giving them just enough for the win.

The Golden Eagles came tantalizingly close to adding to their bonus points total in a number of their wins, which may have swung the result the other way.

The very first bout of the night bore that out, with Joey Fischer picking up a 7-1 decision over Max Elton. Fischer was the aggressor for the entirety of the match but could not pick up the crucial final takedown against Elton and was forced to settle for the win by decision.

Clarion rang up back-to-back bout wins at 141 and 149 pounds, starting with a 10-4 decision by Ryan Sullivan over Caleb Brooks. Sullivan showed good work on his feet in racking up a couple of takedowns over Brooks, and eventually improved to 4-1 on the season.

Kyle Schickel, meanwhile, was able to notch some bonus points, beating Kaleb Burgess by 10-1 major decision. Schickel took Burgess down late in the first period and put him on his back for two near-fall points, giving himself a 5-0 lead. Schickel scored four more points over the course of the match en route to the major.

Eli Brinsky made it three wins in four bouts, locking up a 4-1 decision over Hunter Shaut at 165 pounds. He logged the only takedown of the match, going up 4-0 in the second period when he put Shaut in danger and worked for a late takedown.

Buffalo won three of the final four bouts of the night, including a major decision at 174 pounds. Cam Pine came close to a major over Marcus Petite at 184 pounds, but Petite scored a late takedown to take the extra point off the board.

Chase Kranitz and Sam Mitchell won decisions down the stretch to win the match.

Buffalo 18, Clarion 16

125 – Joey Fischer (Clarion) over Max Elton (Buffalo) (Dec 7-1)

133 – Tommy Maddox (Buffalo) over TJ England (Clarion) (Dec 13-7)

141 – Ryan Sullivan (Clarion) over Caleb Brooks (Buffalo) (Dec 10-4)

149 – Kyle Schickel (Clarion) over Kaleb Burgess (Buffalo) (MD 10-1)

157 – Nick Stampoulos (Buffalo) over John Altieri (Clarion) (TF 19-4 4:44)

165 – Eli Brinsky (Clarion) over Hunter Shaut (Buffalo) (Dec 4-1)

174 – Jay Nivison (Buffalo) over Suds Dubler (Clarion) (MD 11-3)

184 – Cam Pine (Clarion) over Marcus Petite (Buffalo) (Dec 11-7)

197 – Chase Kranitz (Buffalo) over Connor Jacobs (Clarion) (Dec 9-3)

285 – Sam Mitchell (Buffalo) over John Meyers (Clarion) (Dec 9-5)

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.