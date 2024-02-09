Great Backyard Bird Count to Host Four-Day Counting Showcase From Your Own Home

CLARION COUNTY, Pa. — For one weekend in February, bird lovers around the world spend time in their favorite places watching and counting birds—especially locally.

They count and report for the Great Backyard Bird Count (GBBC), a citizen science project of the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the National Audubon Society, and Birds Canada.

The GBBC started in 1998 and has grown tremendously.

This year, the counting dates are Friday, February 16, through Monday, February 19.

The goal of the GBBC is to help scientists understand global bird populations before spring migration. That data is extremely important and has led to a better understanding of migration patterns, year-to-year changes in bird populations, and long-term trends.

Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, a local chapter of the National Audubon Society, encourages the public to participate.

Anyone can take part, from beginning bird watchers to expert birders. Participation is easy, fun to do alone or with others, and can be done anywhere birds are found.

Participants are asked to count birds for at least 15 minutes (or as long as they wish) during the four-day GBBC.

Counting can be done looking through a window or anywhere outdoors–backyard, park, town, or countryside.

Identifying birds and reporting them is made easier with a smartphone using Cornell Lab’s free birding apps.

These apps also allow a person to record and submit their bird sightings for the Great Backyard Bird Count and any other outings.

Each person’s bird watching and recording, no matter how long, adds valuable information to a powerful citizen science project, the Great Backyard Bird Count.

For more information about how to participate in the Great Backyard Bird Count, go to their website birdcount.org.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.