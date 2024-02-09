How Your Tax Return Can Be Used to Support Pa’s Military, Veterans, and Their Families

ANNVILLE, Pa. – Pennsylvanians filing their 2023 personal state income taxes can help Pennsylvania’s military personnel, veterans, and their families by donating any amount of their refund to the state’s Military Family Relief Assistance Program (MFRAP) and/or Veterans’ Trust Fund (VTF).

Both programs are administered by the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA), which provides resources and assistance to veterans, military members, and their families in the Commonwealth.

Pennsylvanians interested in donating should refer to the 2023 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax Return Instructions Guide (PA-40IN, for details on how to donate.

“Pennsylvania members of our armed forces, veterans, and their families sacrifice greatly to serve our country and commonwealth,” said Maj. Gen. Mark Schindler, Pennsylvania’s adjutant general and head of the DMVA. “In gratitude for their service and sacrifice, these programs provide critical assistance when unexpected expenses arise, and help is needed. I am proud of the generosity Pennsylvanians have shown and continue to show for these important programs.”

Military Family Relief Assistance Program:

The MFRAP helps Pennsylvania service members and their families by providing financial assistance to those with a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

Examples of how MFRAP grants helped service members in 2023 include the following:

An active duty service member’s minor daughter was having open-heart surgery in another state. The service member requested assistance to purchase plane tickets and for help with lodging for one week. A grant was approved for $1,500 to assist with the travel expenses.

A service member on active-duty orders experienced a two-month delay in pay because of administrative errors. After returning to civilian employment, he was in an accident with an uninsured motorist. The military pay error coupled with the unexpected out-of-pocket repairs to his truck caused him to fall behind on his bills. A grant was approved for $3,500 to help with these unforeseen expenses.

A service member’s water heater and boiler stopped working on Christmas day. A grant was approved for $3,500 to help offset the costs.

Members of the armed forces who are residents of Pennsylvania are eligible to apply for assistance while they are serving on active duty for 30 or more consecutive days with the Army, Army Reserve, Navy, Navy Reserve, Air Force, Air Force Reserve, Marine Corps, Marine Corps Reserve, Coast Guard, Coast Guard Reserve, Space Force or the Pennsylvania Army or Air National Guard.

All members of the armed forces who were discharged for medical reasons are also eligible to apply for assistance up to four years after a medical discharge.

Reserve component service members (including Pennsylvania National Guard members) and their families may be eligible for a grant for a period of up to three years after release from a qualifying active-duty tour.

The program also applies to certain family members of eligible service members. Applicants must show that they have a direct and immediate financial need as a result of circumstances beyond their control.

Since the MFRAP began in 2006, individuals have donated more than $2.19 million through private donations or when filing their Pennsylvania personal income tax returns. As of 2023, more than $1 million in donations has been granted out to service members and their families in need.

In addition to a donation on the state Personal Income Tax form, contributions can be made directly by sending a check to DMVA-MFRAP, Building 9-26 Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003, or online at www.donate.dmva.pa.gov. Donations are tax-deductible to the extent authorized by federal law.

To learn more about the MFRAP, visit www.mfrap.pa.gov.

Veterans’ Trust Fund:

The VTF provides funding to assist and support Pennsylvania veterans and their families. The VTF will issue grants to statewide charitable organizations that assist veterans, veterans service organizations, and county directors of veterans affairs. The fund can assist veterans in need of shelter and with the necessities of living.

Since the VTF grant program began in 2013, a total of $7.34 million has been awarded to organizations across Pennsylvania.

The VTF is funded by generous Pennsylvanians who voluntarily donate when applying for or renewing driver’s licenses, photo IDs, or motor vehicle registrations, purchasing Honoring Our Veterans standard and motorcycle license plates, purchasing Honoring Our Women Veterans standard license plates, or making private donations.

Private donations can be made online at www.donate.dmva.pa.govOpens In A New Window or mailed to: DMVA-Veterans’ Trust Fund, Bldg. 9-26, Fort Indiantown Gap, Annville, PA 17003-5002.

To learn more about the VTF, visit www.vtf.pa.gov.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.