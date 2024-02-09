Last Call for Longtime Chief Jason L. “Jake” Hoffman

Last Call for Firefighter Jason “Jake” Hoffman. Courtesy Clarion County 9-1-1.

Longtime Washington Twp. Fire Chief Jason L. “Jake” Hoffman was the son of Verna and Leonard ‘Sonny’ Hoffman, he was born April 14, 1973, in Clarion PA.

Jason married his best friend, Dianne (Jones) Hoffman on Dec. 4, 2016.

He is the beloved father of Jacob and Julia Hoffman & Alex and Ava Bilunka.

Jason was a lifetime member of the Washington Twp Volunteer Fire Dept.

Jason joined the Fire Dept at the age of 14 and spent his life dedicating his time to mentor, train, and be a brother to all firemen he encountered.

Jason served as Fire Chief for numerous years, some of his greatest accomplishments were improving the WTVFD that he so dearly loved.

Jason had a long and accomplished career at Clarion Psychiatric Center, he ended his career in 2023 as the Director of Plant Operations.

Jason was highly regarded by his co-workers and the staff that worked for him.

Jason can be credited with many advancements in the fire dept. and at his workplace.

Jason wrote multiple grants bringing hundreds of thousands of dollars to the fire department to help with equipment needs.

Jason always wanted to improve the lives of the patients at Clarion Psych Center as well.

He designed a bed for the safety of patients that is sold to psychiatric hospitals around the country.

Jason is survived by his loving wife and children, sisters Rhonda Massa, Erie PA and Shelly Titang, Marble PA, his cousin Edward (Heid) Hoffman, Marble PA, who was more like a brother to him, numerous aunts & uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews and many extended family members.

Jason grew up with cousin Ed across the street, they spent their childhood years sneaking Jason’s minibike out of the basement when he was grounded.

Luckily Sonny always left a full gas can for the week, while he was on the road working.

Most days Jake and Ed could be found at Amsler’s truck garage or thinking up ways to torment Sonny.

As they progressed into High School it was a rare day they could be found at school.

Many days Jake would be known to wave the bus driver on by as they waited at the bus stop.

When they did make it to school they would often need to leave early for ‘fire calls’.

After high school Jason started a job at Georgia Pacific, which he hated, but he did make many lifelong friends while there.

He was ecstatic when he was hired at Clarion Psych and finally had the chance to work dayshift in an air-conditioned environment.

Jason’s dream job was to be a truck driver, just like Sonny.

He loved R Model Mack Trucks and disliked riding in the car when Ed (Mr. Magoo) was driving.

Frequently on car rides he and Dianne would pull off the road to look at a Mack truck if he saw one sitting somewhere.

Jason loved all genres of music and playing his Martin guitar.

His greatest joy was spending time with his children; listening to Jacob on piano and playing guitar with Julia.

He spent many hours with Alex in the woods hunting and loved going for rides with Ava.

Jason enjoyed riding four wheelers and camping with family and friends.

He loved sitting around a campfire telling stories and listening to classic country.

Jason lived life like everyone was a friend. He had a genuine interest in talking to others and finding out about their lives.

Most importantly, Jason had a love of God that he wished to share with everyone.

Friends will be received at the Faller Funeral Home, Inc. in Fryburg on Wednesday, February 7, 2024 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm.

Funeral service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at Faith Lutheran Church in Venus, with rev. Jeffery Piccirilli, Pastor presiding.

Interment will be in the Venus Cemetery following the service.

Memorials in Jake’s honor may be made to UPMC Oncology.

Please visit www.fallerfuneralhome.com to share your memories and photos and offer your condolences.

