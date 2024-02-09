Man Faces Stalking, Harassment Charges for Allegedly Leaving Over 70 Voicemails for Ex-Wife

CLARION BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – A 67-year-old man is in hot water for reportedly sending 76 voicemails to his ex-wife.

Court documents indicate that Clarion Borough Police filed criminal charges against 67-year-old Bruce M. Kemler, of Mountain Top, Luzerne County, Pa., on January 31, in Magisterial District Judge Timothy P. Schill’s office.

According to a criminal complaint, Detective Roger E. Wright met with a known female, who reported that her ex-husband, Bruce Kemler, is continually calling her and leaving voicemails.

The known female explained she had previously broken off communication with Kemler and blocked his number, but his voicemails are going to a blocked portion of her phone, the complaint states.

The victim showed Detective Wright her phone, and he observed she received 42 voicemails from Kemler between December 27, 2023, and January 13, 2024, with an additional 34 voicemails between July 22, 2023, and December 10, 2023, the complaint indicates.

The victim stated she is fearful of Kemler and that is what prompted her to contact police, the complaint notes.

Kemler will be arraigned at 9:45 a.m. on February 16, on the following charges in front of Judge Schill:

Stalking – Repeatedly Comm. To Cause Fear, Misdemeanor 1

Harassment – Comm. Repeatedly in Another Manner, Misdemeanor 3

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for February 27, at 10:00 a.m. with Judge Schill presiding.

