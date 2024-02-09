More Than 400 Vehicles to Be Available at February Commonwealth Auction

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Department of General Services’ Bureau of Vehicle Management (BVM) announced that over 400 used vehicles will be up for public purchase at the February Commonwealth Vehicle Auction.

The auction is open to the public and will take place on February 13th at 10:00 a.m. at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania, 488 Firehouse Road in Grantville. An in-person preview of vehicles begins on Friday, February 9th, and will run through Monday, February 12th.

Vehicle offerings will include a variety of 4-wheel drive SUVs, utility vehicles, and pickup trucks from Chevrolet, Dodge, Ford, Nisan, Toyota, GMC, and Jeep as well as front and all-wheel drive sedans and minivans from the previously mentioned manufacturers and more. This auction will also feature alternative fuel vehicles as well as numerous vehicles seized by state law enforcement agencies.

Pre-registration and in-person previewing of the vehicles begins on Friday, February 9th through Monday, February 12th from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day at the Grantville auction site. Pre-registration is mandatory and must be completed on or before Monday, February 12th. at 4:00 p.m.

There is no registration on the day of the auction.

The auction will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 13th. Buyers must purchase with certified funds in the forms of money order, cashier’s check, or certified check, made payable to “Manheim Keystone PA.” No cash will be accepted.

The February auction is the first of six tentatively scheduled auctions to be held throughout 2024. More information on this auction, registration information, payment conditions, and a complete listing of vehicles is available on the DGS Auto Auction Information page.

