Clarion Township Woman Scammed in Online Monkey Purchase

CLARION TWP, Pa. (EYT) – A woman from Strattanville fell victim to a scam on Facebook, according to a recent report from the Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit.

The incident, which occurred between February 2, 2024, at 8:00 AM and February 5, 2024, at 8:50 PM, involved a deception related to the purchase of a “white ponytail monkey.” The victim, a 63-year-old woman, was under the impression she was buying the exotic animal through the popular social media platform.

According to Trooper Cyphert, the victim loaded money onto a Walmart gift card, scratched off the back to reveal the card number, and sent a picture of it to the suspect. The total amount lost in the scam was $650.

Trooper Cyphert said the incident is being classified as theft by deception, and the investigation continues.

The public is reminded to be cautious when conducting transactions online, especially on social media platforms.

The Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit encourages community members to report any suspicious activities or communications.

Copyright © 2024 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.