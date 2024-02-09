For Richard F Williams, February 7th, 2024, is the day that the glint in his eyes faded out and he shed his tired and worn-out body to be present with the lord.

Rich was born on August 23, 1935, in Cranberry PA.

The first son of Floyd and Lela Williams of Fertigs, PA.

He is brother to John (Karen) Williams, Dennis (Judy) Williams, Judy (Ron) Bickel, Ted (Sally) Williams, and Gale (Richard) Bakker.

He married Mary Jane (Sanders) Williams September 3, 1954.

They were blessed with 5 children: Richard (Rick) Williams and wife Cathy of Oil City, PA, Cindy (Williams) Brozeski and husband Ed of Oil City, PA, Erin Williams and fiancé Steve Rodgers of Maneto NC, Karen (Williams) Myers and husband Rickey of Seneca, PA, and Amy (Williams) Hicks and husband Jeff of Oil City, PA.

His ever-expanding family includes 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great grandchildren.

There are also numerous kids (now adults) over the years that consider him Grandpa or Papa.

Contracting (masonry as his specialty) was his trade.

He built beautiful fireplaces and contributed to many homes around the area.

Farming was his love.

He had many farm animals and crops over the years.

He was an avid gardener and did a lot of canning and freezing.

He camped in many of the local campgrounds and especially enjoyed his time camping at the Canfield Fair with his family.

He enjoyed hunting with his wife and family.

He went as far as Cananda for fishing trips for lake trout.

His food specialties, to name a few, include his famous popcorn balls, fudge, easter eggs and rice pudding.

He also cooked in the kitchen at the Moose frying wings, and eating them with a side of JD.

Rich had that spark of mischief often.

You just never knew what he was going to be up to or what trouble he was in.

The family’s home served as a gathering place for many.

For holidays there were sometimes 40 or more attending.

If someone was misbehaving or a bread roll went flying, most likely he was involved.

He loved having children near and horsing around.

He was an avid Pirates and Steelers fan.

He also had a serious side that was demanding and stringent

His most recent years were spent at Oakwood Heights Village where he interacted, entertained, and bonded with many of the awesome staff that cared for him.

He had his favorites that he loved and dare we stay, loved him right back with a teasing comment.

Rumor has it that nerf gun darts may have been found in and around the nurses’ station a time or two.

His family wants to take this opportunity to thank you, current and previous staff for all you do, and to let you know you are very much appreciated, and we are forever grateful.

Preceding him in death are Floyd and Lela his parents, and a grandchild Matthew Wilson.

Towards the end his sparkle may have faded, but if you look into the nighttime sky and gaze upon a star, please smile and laugh about a memory of him.

Family and friends please gather at Reinsel Funeral Home in Oil City on Saturday, February 10th from 1 to 3:30P.M.

A service will be held at Oakland United Methodist church at 4:00.p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a donation in his name to the Oakland Volunteer Fire Department, 779 Speer Rd, Cooperstown, PA 16317.

The Reinsel Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements and condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

