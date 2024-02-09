Robin Kay Raup, of Rocky Grove, passed away on Sunday, February 4, 2024 after a brief illness at the age of 65. She was born March 25th, 1958 at Oil City hospital.

She graduated in 1976 from Rocky Grove High School then attending Slippery Rock University.

She later went on to become a Licensed Practical Nurse.

She is survived by her husband Mike Raup and parents Robert and Joan McClimans of Rocky Grove. Her daughters, Aimee Woodhall of Tucson, AZ and Emilee Mainali of Pittsburgh, PA. Her brother, Gary McClimans of Franklin. Her stepsons, Earl Raup III of Newport, NC and Troy Raup of Leland, NC. Her granddaughter Ethel Woodhall of Tucson, AZ and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her son Timothy Girty and parents in law Earl and Joyce Raup.

She worked for nearly three decades at Sugarcreek Station first as a CNA then as an LPN, where she touched the lives of many patients suffering from cognitive decline.

Robin loved spending time with her friends at The Corner Pocket Pool League, VFW, and The Moose and Eagles Clubs.

She also enjoyed many winter trips to Arizona to visit her granddaughter and sharing photos of her fun times.

Per Robin’s express wishes there will be no public viewing, the family will hold a private Celebration of Life at a later date.

Her remains will be laid to rest next to her beloved son in Cooperstown Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

Robin was an animal lover, and in lieu of flowers donations can be made in her name to Precious Paws.

Robin’s warm heart and contagious laughter touched many, and she will be forever missed by her many family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to her family by visiting huffguthrie.com.

