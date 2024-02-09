Patton Financial Advising: Debit or Credit – What’s the Difference?
The end of the year is a time for holiday shopping, and many consumers face the new year with high credit card bills. If that sounds familiar, you might wish you had bought some of those gifts directly out of your bank account with a debit card instead of putting off payment with a credit card — and risking the potential for high-interest charges if you can’t pay on time. However, there are good reasons to use a credit card for certain transactions.
Fraud protection. In general, you are liable for no more than $50 in fraudulent credit card charges. For debit cards, a $50 limit applies only if a lost card or PIN is reported within two business days. The limit is $500 if reported within 60 days after receiving your statement, with unlimited liability after that. A credit card may be safer in higher-risk situations, such as when shopping online, when the card will leave your sight (as in a restaurant), or when you are concerned about a card reader. If you regularly use a debit card in these situations, you may want to maintain a lower checking balance and keep most of your funds in savings.
