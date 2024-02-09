State Police Calls: Troopers Respond to Domestic Disputes

Clarion-based State Police responded to the following incidents:

Physical Harassment Case Under Investigation in Limestone Township

The Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit is currently investigating a case of physical harassment in Limestone Township, Clarion County.

The incident reportedly took place on February 5, 2024, at approximately 4:47 PM at an address on Limestone Road. Details of the incident, including the identities of those involved, have not been disclosed as of yet.

A trooper from the Clarion Patrol Unit is leading the investigation. The nature of the incident has been classified as “harass physical contact,” indicating that the alleged harassment involved physical interaction.

The investigation is ongoing, and further information will be released as appropriate.

Clarion Township Residents Arrested for Simple Assault

A male and a female resident of Clarion Township were arrested on January 9, 2024, following an assault, as per a report from the Pennsylvania State Police – Clarion Patrol Unit.

The incident took place at approximately 2:00 PM on Staab Rd in Clarion Township. The suspects, a 27-year-old male and a 23-year-old female, were arrested by troopers for simple assault, a charge that implies bodily injury without the use of a weapon.

The identities of those involved have not been released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. The nature of the relationship between the two individuals, as well as the circumstances leading up to the assault, remain undisclosed.

The investigation is ongoing, with the Clarion Patrol Unit leading the efforts.

As the investigation progresses, further details will be made available.

