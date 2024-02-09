Stephen Michael Fornof, 41, of Oil City, PA, passed away Wednesday Feb. 7, 2024 in the Emergency Room at UPMC-Northwest.

Born March 24, 1982 in Oil City, PA, he was the beloved son of Richard A. & Kimberlee Shoup Fornof.

Stephen was a 2000 graduate of Oil City High School and had attended Clarion University.

He was currently employed at Clarion Environmental Services and was a proud member of Local 323.

Stephen lived life to the fullest, a friend to everyone, an enemy to none.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother: Brad Fornof and his wife Samantha of Beaver, PA and their children: Noah Fornof, Isaiah Fornof, Daisy Callahan, Toby Callahan and Oliver Fornof; A sister: Christine Fornof Lindsey and her husband ( J.R.) of Oil City and their daughter Willow Sue-Ann Lindsey; Aunt Jan (Jeannetta Shoup) , Godmother, of Pittsburgh; Great Aunt Betty King of Franklin; Grandmothers: Carol Robertson and Carol Willyoung Shoup; Aunts and Uncles: Tammy (Jeff) Shoup Baker, Kevin Shoup, Caryn(Tony) Shoup Fuchs, Doug Fornof, Jason (Tracy) Fornof, Mark (Karen) Fornof; and by many cousins.

Stephen leaves behind many friends, a few special guys: Jonathan Kulinski, Sam Breene and Timmy Hargenrader and Jessica Baker and Breezie Saeger.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frederick Shoup, Richard and Phyllis Rinella Fornof

And uncles Stanley Rodgers and Thomas Fornof

Friends will be received from 1:00P.M.-4:00P.M. Sunday Feb. 10 in the Reinsel Funeral Home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 Noon Monday in St. Joseph Church.

Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Animal Friends 562 Camp Horne Rd. Pittsburgh, PA. 15237

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

